State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $218.52 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average of $215.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

