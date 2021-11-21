State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.43 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.