State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 103,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $470.52 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

