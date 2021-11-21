State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 175 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albemarle by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,337 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.66. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

