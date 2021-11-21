State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 429 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

