State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,363 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American National Group were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American National Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,355,000 after purchasing an additional 214,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American National Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American National Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 61,612 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANAT opened at $189.30 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

