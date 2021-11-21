State Street Corp Acquires 589,236 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,236 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,887 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 398,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,252,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212,217 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

