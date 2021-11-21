State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of DXP Enterprises worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $593.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.51. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

