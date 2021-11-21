State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,784 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.72% of Niu Technologies worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NIU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

