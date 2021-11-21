State Street Corp Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

