State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,539 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 50,048 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,814 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

