State Street Corp Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,885,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

