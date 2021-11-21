State Street Corp Increases Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of -0.07. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

