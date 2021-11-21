State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895,512 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 112,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

