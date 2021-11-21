Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stelco stock opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$15.77 and a 12 month high of C$51.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.72.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

