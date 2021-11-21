Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLJF shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $33.35 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

