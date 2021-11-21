Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

MRNA opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

