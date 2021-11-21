Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. 2,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 610,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

STVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

