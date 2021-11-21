Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYBT opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

