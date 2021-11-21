Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Stoneridge accounts for approximately 4.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Stoneridge worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRI opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

