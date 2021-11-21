Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $917.37 and a 200 day moving average of $749.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.06 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

