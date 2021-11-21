Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

NYSE:ITW opened at $241.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $243.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

