Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 111 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

