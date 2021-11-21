Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 114 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $727.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.