Stonnington Group LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,350,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

