Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:DNPUF opened at $13.64 on Friday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

