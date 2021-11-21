Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $106.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.98 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $361.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.90 million, with estimates ranging from $523.70 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

