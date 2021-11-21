Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 540,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 140,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,218. The company has a market capitalization of $520.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

