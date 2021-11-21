Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

SUI opened at $196.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

