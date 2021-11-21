Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.
Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
