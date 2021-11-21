Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 7.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.11. Approximately 138,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,029,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,696 shares of company stock worth $9,380,358 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.