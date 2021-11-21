Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.