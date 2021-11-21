Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.81.

TSE:SPB opened at C$13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.92. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.34 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8088478 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

