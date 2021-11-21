Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) vs. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Financial Survey

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Surface Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.20%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 842.84 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.08 $59.34 million $0.31 18.36

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% Surface Oncology 14.33% 8.69% 6.25%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). Its pipeline also include licensed product programs, such as a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.