SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. 723,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a one year low of $86.04 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.