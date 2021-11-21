SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Get SWK alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKH. TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SWKH stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. SWK has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in SWK by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 156,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SWK by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.