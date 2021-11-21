Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $322,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.62.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $331.74 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

