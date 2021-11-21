Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.

