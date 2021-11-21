Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 167 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ServiceNow by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $675.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 620.16, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $662.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.