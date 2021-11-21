Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 729 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard stock opened at $339.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

