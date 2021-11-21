Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $525,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $283.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average is $283.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.