Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,920,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

