Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $73,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 414,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,064. The company has a market cap of $240.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 5.13.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

