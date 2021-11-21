Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $73,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 414,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,064. The company has a market cap of $240.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 5.13.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.