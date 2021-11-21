Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,841. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Tapestry by 74.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Tapestry by 867.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Tapestry by 96.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215,163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tapestry by 5.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

