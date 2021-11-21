Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE TPR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $1,355,841. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

