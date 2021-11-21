Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.