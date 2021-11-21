Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26.

