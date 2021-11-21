Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 21,748.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 164,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66.

