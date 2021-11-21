Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $76.74 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of -192.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

