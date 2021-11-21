Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 657 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

